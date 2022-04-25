Hataoka wins title in Los Angeles, Aditi exits halfway

Nasa Hataoka carded 4-under 67 that included an eagle and four birdies to grab her sixth career LPGA title at the LA Open.

India’s Aditi Ashok did not have a great week as she missed the cut with rounds of 77-73.

Hataoka began the final round with a four-shot lead and finished with a 15-under total of 269.

She won by a five-stroke margin over Australian Hannah Green, who carded a closing 68 for 274.

The highlight of the final day for the 23-year-old from Ibaraki Prefecture was a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-four 15th to lead by six shots so that a closing bogey was barely a blip.

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom had five birdies without a bogey in a 66 that put her tied for third on 277 alongside the 2019 winner Minjee Lee of Australia, who carded a 68. South Korean star Park In-bee closed with a 70.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was tied atop the leader board with Hataoka after three rounds, suffered a late quadruple bogey and closed with a 4-over par 75 and was T-21.

Chawrasia finishes T56 as Larrazabal wins in Spain

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia carded an even par 70 in the final round to finish T-56 at the ISPS Handa Championship.

The even par round helped the 43-year-old, the only Indian in the field, to rise eight places from his overnight position of T64 to finish T56.

Chawrasia had three birdies and as many bogeys in the final round. Pablo Larrazábal birdied the final hole to card 8-under 62 and snatch a one-shot win on home soil.

Larrazabal, 38, who won in South Africa last month, started the day three shots behind the lead, had a run of five birdies from the ninth.

Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui and his two playing partners in the final group, Aaron Cockerill of Canada and South Africa’s Hennie Du Plessis, were in till the final stretch after having shared a three-way tie for the lead at the end of 54 holes.

Larrazabal's 15-under total won him his seventh Tour title by a shot.

Otaegui had an opportunity to force a play-off with an eagle chance at the last, but a birdie was only enough to finish one stroke back in second spot, with Cockerill and Du Plessis finishing a shot further back in a share of third on 13 under.