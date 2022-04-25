Weekly Digest (April 25-May 1): From Real Madrid's 35th La Liga triumph to Sharath Kamal's 10th national crown

Real Madrid's won a record-extending 35th La Liga crown, while Sharath Kamal secured a 10th Senior National table tennis championship title. Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

CRICKET

England unveiled Ben Stokes as its test captain on Thursday, hoping for a swift turnaround under the talismanic all-rounder after a tame end to Joe Root's five years in charge of the team earlier this month. ( REPORT )

The BCCI has decided to reschedule the knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy by a couple of days. Earlier, the quarterfinal stage was to begin on June 4, but according to a revised itinerary sent to the state units late on Friday, the Board has stated that the quarterfinals will now be played from June 6 to 10, followed by the semifinals between June 14 and 18. ( REPORT )

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing for Sussex, scored a third successive hundred in the County Championship Div 2 in the match against Durham at Hove on Friday. ( REPORT )

The TNPL 2022 will be held from June 23 to July 31 in Tirunelveli, Natham (Dindigul), Coimbatore and Salem, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Mumbai will face Uttarakhand, while Karnataka will take on Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, to be played in Bengaluru from June 4. The final will be played from June 20 to 24. ( REPORT )

Former Australian Test batter Michael Slater had charges of domestic violence dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney local court on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Opener Marcus Harris has been left out of the Australia squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in June and July, although he will have a chance to press for a return as part of the "A" team also touring. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th La Liga title after two first-half goals from Rodrygo spurred them to a 4-0 home victory over mid-table Espanyol ( REPORT )

The super agent in football, Mino Raiola, died due to illness. He was 54 years old. Ering Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were all clients of Raiola. ( REPORT )

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp agreed to a contract extension of two more years beyond his current contract, promising his stay at the Merseyside club till 2026. ( REPORT )

All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das was cleared of the charge of molesting employees at workplace by the sports body's integrity officer, who termed the allegations "frivolous and devoid of truth" in his report. ( REPORT )

Europe's leagues told UEFA on Friday to scale back its plans aimed at adding more Champions League matches and helping teams to qualify based on their historical performances in the competition. ( REPORT )

The Ukrainian Premier League football season has been officially declared to be over following the Russian invasion. ( REPORT )

The women's Serie A will become a professional league from next season, Italy's football federation (FIGC) announced on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Barcelona will play the 2023-24 season away from Camp Nou while Europe’s largest football stadium undergoes a massive overhaul. ( REPORT )

Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby named 33 players for a national coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the country later this year. ( REPORT )

In a rebuilding mode after its investors' pullout, East Bengal announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Ivan Gonzalez on a two-year deal. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY (Updated May 1)

Celebrated women’s hockey player and administrator Elvira Britto passed away on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON (Updated May 1)

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu was left in tears after an "unfair" call by the umpires midway through her semifinal match against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi derailed her dream of winning a gold at the Badminton Asia Championships. ( REPORT )

Unseeded Wang Zhiyi withstood a late fightback from world champion Akane Yamaguchi to record a stunning victory in the women's singles final of the Badminton Asia Championships on Sunday. ( REPORT )

P V Sindhu ended her Asian championships campaign with a bronze medal after a heart-breaking semifinal loss in three games to defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in Manila, Philippines on Saturday. ( REPORT )

India's H. S. Prannoy has pulled out of the Badminton Asia Championships beginning on Tuesday due to a "small injury" that he sustained during his final finish at the Swiss Open in March. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS (Updated May 1)

PSPB’s Sharath Kamal bagged his 10th title and Akula Sreeja of RBI won her maiden crown, defeating G. Sathiyan (PSPB) and Mouma Das (PSPB) in the men’s and women’s finals, respectively, of the Senior National table tennis championships. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS (Updated May 1)

American teenage sprint sensation Erriyon Knighton became the fourth fastest man over 200 metres on Saturday when he timed 19.49 seconds at the Baton Rouge meet destroying his own Under-20 world record of 19.84sec in the process. ( REPORT )

Olympic champions Dalilah Muhammad, Hansle Parchment and Ryan Crouser won titles on Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, in a tuneup meet for July's World Championships. ( REPORT )

Reigning Olympic champions Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu won titles and two-time Olympian turned NFL receiver Devon Allen set a meet record on Saturday at the Penn Relays. ( REPORT )

Pavithra Venkatesh of Periyar University set a new games record in women’s pole vault, scaling a height of 4.01m on the opening day of track and field competitions at the Khelo India University Games on Saturday. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Italian Francesco Bagnaia won the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez ahead of France's reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

Omkar Singh shot 583 in topping the 25-metre centre fire pistol event in the fourth National shooting selection trials. ( REPORT )

Udhayveer Sidhu shot 581 and beat his twin brother Vijayveer Sidhu by five points in taking the top position of the 25-metre standard pistol event in the National shooting selection trials ( REPORT )

Rahi Sarnobat was in robust form as she beat Vibhuti Bhatia 26-22 to top women’s 25-metre sports pistol, after an encouraging qualification score of 587, in the fourth National shooting selection trial. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Katie Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling first women's boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision. ( REPORT )

WBO champion Shakur Stevenson handed Oscar Valdez the first loss of his career Saturday night in a junior lightweight championship bout. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Tennis great Boris Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Friday for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. ( REPORT )

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, the Women's Tennis Association said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Roger Federer has signed up to play at his home tournament in Basel in October, tournament organisers said on Tuesday as doubts continue on when the 20-time major winner will return to competition from his knee problem. ( REPORT )

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Serbia and Spain will square off in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, organisers said after holding a draw on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has split with German coach Torben Beltz after working with him for five months, the BBC reported on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, aged 18, on Monday became the youngest player to enter the top 10 of the ATP world rankings since his compatriot Rafael Nadal did so at the same age in 2005. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Viraj Madappa, Rashid Khan and Avani Prashanth qualified for the Asian Games at the conclusion of the IGU Asian Games golf selection trials. ( REPORT )

Rahil Gangjee had an impressive 2-under 68 as he remained tied 37th after third round at the The Crowns Golf championship on the Japan Golf Tour. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING