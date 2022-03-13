LPGA Thailand: Aditi ends up tied 44th with 5-under 67

Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free five-under 67 to finish tied 44th at the Honda LPGA Thailand which concluded on Sunday.

This was the second successive start when Aditi had finished the week strongly with an error-free card – she had a 9-under 63 in LPGA Drive On Championships.

Aditi, who shot 70-72-68 on the first three days ended the week at 11-under 227, as Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the first Dane to win on the LPGA tour. She beat China's Xiyu Lin with an eagle on the second play-off hole.

Starting from the 10th hole, Aditi had a great run in the middle of the round with birdies on 17th, 18th, first and third. She added one more on eighth.

Koerstz Madsen and Lin finished at -26 overall to set a new tournament scoring record, breaking the mark of -25 set by Jessica Korda in 2018.

Koerstz Madsen, who entered the day with a one-stroke lead over Lin and Celine Boutier, went four clear of Lin through 15 holes.

"It's amazing. It's a dream come true," said Koerstz Madsen, an LPGA Tour Member since 2018. "It was a crazy day; a lot of good things. It was actually fun playing the playoff with (Xiyu) at the end. I'm really excited to be standing with the trophy right now."