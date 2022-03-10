More Sports Golf Golf Players Championships: Matsuyama withdraws due to back injury Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a golf major in April last year and is a few weeks away from defending his title at Augusta National. Reuters 10 March, 2022 19:38 IST FILE PHOTO: Hideki Matsuyama. - Getty Images Reuters 10 March, 2022 19:38 IST Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Players Championship in Florida due to a back injury, the PGA Tour said on Thursday.Japanese world number 11 Matsuyama, who won the Zozo Championship in October last year and the Sony Open in January, had been scheduled to begin on the 10th hole with Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith.READ: Aditi shoots 70, lies T-42nd after first round in LPGA Thailand He was replaced in the field by American Patrick Rodgers.Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a golf major in April last year and is a few weeks away from defending his title at Augusta National. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :