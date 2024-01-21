MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time

Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time in the final round on Sunday.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 19:36 IST , DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - 2 MINS READ

AP
Rory McIlroy in action.
Rory McIlroy in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rory McIlroy in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk down the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has now won more than any other event in his career. Among his 38 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times.

Young started Day 4 with a two-stroke lead but was trailing McIlroy — his playing partner in the final group — after making bogey at No. 6 for his second dropped shot of the round.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Nikin Jose ton puts Karnataka ahead against Goa

McIlroy opened up a lead of three shots by the turn after birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 but came under pressure from Meronk, who made four birdies on his back nine.

The world No. 2 walked down No. 18 leading by one shot — just like at last week’s Dubai Invitational, when he was beaten by Tommy Fleetwood — but this time he didn’t lose it as he closed with a par for 14-under par overall.

“It was one of those days where there wasn’t a ton of fireworks just because the course was so difficult,” said McIlroy, who made eight pars and a bogey on his back nine. “But I held on as best as I could and thankfully no one around the top of the leaderboard made much of a run.”

Meronk (71), recently crowned as the European tour’s player of the year for 2023, was alone in second place and Young, playing in Dubai for the first time, was third after shooting 74.

McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times, and has started 2024 with a second and first.

“It’s a great platform to build from,” he said. “I know I’m playing good golf.

“A couple little things still to work on,” McIlroy added, “but these weeks are great. You learn a ton from them, and obviously great to get the competition and come out on top as well.”

Related Topics

Dubai Desert Classic /

Rory McIlroy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Updates: Bulls vs Thalaivas; Giants vs Paltan - Fazel vs Shadloui coming up
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFCON 2024: Injured Salah convinced African Cup of Nations success will come ‘sooner or later’
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Nikin Jose ton puts Karnataka ahead against Goa
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time
    AP
  2. LIV chairman could face $74M lawsuit in Canadian court - report
    Reuters
  3. Grayson Murray’s playoff birdie delivers emotional Hawaii PGA victory
    AFP
  4. Football player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project
    AP
  5. Tiger Woods ends longtime partnership with Nike
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time
    AP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Updates: Bulls vs Thalaivas; Giants vs Paltan - Fazel vs Shadloui coming up
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFCON 2024: Injured Salah convinced African Cup of Nations success will come ‘sooner or later’
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Nikin Jose ton puts Karnataka ahead against Goa
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment