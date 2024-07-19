MagazineBuy Print

The 152nd Open Championship: Woods tries to say positive after poor start

Woods recorded six bogeys, two double bogeys and a two birdies in a round of 79 and admitted his lack of playing time may have impacted his performance.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 09:01 IST , TROON, SCOTLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
USA’s Tiger Woods reacts after holing his putt on the 16th green during the first round of The 152nd Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, on Thursday.
USA’s Tiger Woods reacts after holing his putt on the 16th green during the first round of The 152nd Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
USA's Tiger Woods reacts after holing his putt on the 16th green during the first round of The 152nd Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tiger Woods had little good to say about his disastrous eight-over-par first round at the British Open on Thursday, as the Royal Troon course took a toll on the three-time winner.

The American recorded six bogeys, two double bogeys and a two birdies in a round of 79 and admitted his lack of playing time may have impacted his performance.

“As the year has gone on, I have gotten better. I just wish I could have played a little bit more, but I’ve been saving it for the majors,” said Woods, who has kept a limited schedule after a 2021 car crash.

“Hopefully, next year will be a little bit better than this year.”

Woods made a good start as he drained a long birdie putt on the par-four third to wild cheers from the crowd.

The round quickly unravelled, however, as the 15-time major champion bogeyed the par-five fourth and landed in the bunker en route to a double bogey at the fifth before two more bogeys on the front nine.

READ | The 152nd Open Championship: England’s Brown takes shock lead after opening round

A single birdie on the back nine did little to help as Woods landed in the bushes to double bogey the sixth and bogeyed the 12th before finishing with two more bogeys.

“I didn’t do a whole lot of things right today. I made that putt on the third hole, and then I think I had, what, three 3-putts today. I didn’t hit my irons very close, and I didn’t give myself a whole lot of looks today,” Woods told reporters.

“I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.”

The 48-year-old said this week he would continue playing for as long as he believes he is able to win.

“I thought I could play a little bit more earlier in the year. I was a little bit too optimistic. I need to do a lot more work in the gym and keep progressing like we have,” he said.

Related Topics

The Open /

British Open /

Tiger Woods

