Pranavi looks to maintain momentum in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Her confidence soaring high after emerging winner last week, Pranavi Urs would like to carry forward the momentum into the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club, here.

The 19-year-old Mysore golfer, who turned pro only in 2020, has now won five times, twice as an amateur and three times as a professional.

While Pranavi, then still an amateur, won for the first time on the Hero WPGT in the middle of the season in 2018, she finished runner-up in the season’s first event in each of the three years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

She broke that jinx in 2022 as she began with a win. Interestingly, Pranavi won the second event of the season in both 2020 and 2021.

Having recovered from a wrist injury which forced her to take a back seat after the initial two events last year, Pranavi feels more confident.

Pranavi, who tried and failed to secure a Ladies European Tour card at the Qualifying School late last year, now wants to consolidate her game and form before making another attempt.

"I will try and play a few LET Access Series and hopefully some LET events in Europe later this year," she said.

Pranavi has been paired with Gaurika Bishnoi and Agrima Manral in the first round and they tee off from the first tee as 30 players, including four amateurs, will compete in the event.

Among the challengers for Pranavi are Bishnoi, who she beat in the play-off last week, Jahanvi Bakshi, Hitaashee Bakshi, Khushi Khanijau, Lakhmehar Pardesi, amateur Sneha Singh, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal.