Sergio Garcia to miss first British Open in 25 years

Garcia, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, was competing for one of five remaining spots at a 36-hole event at West Lancashire Golf Club, finished tied-sixth, missing out by three shots.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 10:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sergio Garcia will miss the British Open for the first time since 1997.
infoIcon

Sergio Garcia will miss the British Open for the first time since 1997 after coming up short in a qualifying event on Tuesday.

The 2017 Masters champion, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, was competing for one of five remaining spots at a 36-hole event at West Lancashire Golf Club. The 2017 Masters champion finished tied for sixth, missing out by three shots.

The British Open begins on July 20 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, where Garcia was tied for second behind Rory McIlroy in 2014. Garcia also came second in 2007 and has 10 top-10 finishes at the major.

“I am a little disappointed right now but that’s the game of golf and you can’t take things for granted,” Garcia told Sky Sports. “I’m very thankful that I’ve been able to play 25 Open Championships ... I wanted to keep that run going.”

READ: PGA officials, but not LIV, to testify before US lawmakers

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and fellow LIV golfer Branden Grace, who set the major championship record score of 62 at the 2017 event, advanced from their qualifier at Royal Cinque Ports.

England’s Matthew Jordan, a Royal Liverpool member, earned one of the spots at West Lancashire, finishing five shots behind compatriot Matt Wallace. Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former U.S. open champion Matt, also qualified.

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell and 2014 Ryder Cup winner Jamie Donaldson both failed to qualify at the same venue.

