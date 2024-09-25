MagazineBuy Print

China Open 2024: Osaka cruises through opening round; Kenin, Townsend progress

The four-time Grand Slam champion was the headline act on the opening day and showed her class in closing out the first-round match against the No.77-ranked Italian player in 83 minutes.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 14:59 IST , BEIJING - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action in the first-round match against Lucia Bronzetti of Italy at the China Open.
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action in the first-round match against Lucia Bronzetti of Italy at the China Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action in the first-round match against Lucia Bronzetti of Italy at the China Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former top-ranked Naomi Osaka started the China Open with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy on Wednesday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was the headline act on the opening day and showed her class in closing out the first-round match against the No.77-ranked Italian player in 83 minutes.

Osaka claimed the 2019 China Open before COVID-19 before a WTA boycott of China over the well-being of Peng Shuai forced the cancellation of tournaments in China for four years. She next plays Yulia Putintseva, a 21st-seeded player from Kazakhstan, in the second round.

ALSO READ | Raducanu, Zverev pull out of China Open 2024

“I’m glad that I’m able to be able to play on this court again,” Osaka said on court. “And I hope to be able to lift a trophy again sometime soon.”

After trading breaks in the first set, Osaka made the decisive break in the seventh game of the first set. On the back of some big serving she increased the pressure in the second set, breaking Bronzetti twice more to seal victory.

Kenin, Townsend progress

Former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin progressed with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan of Romania.

The 25-year-old Kenin, one of a record 15 American women in the draw in Beijing, next plays 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider in the second round.

American Taylor Townsend will join Kenin in the second round after beating Martina Trevisan 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. China’s Wang Xinyu beat Mai Hontama of Japan 6-1, 6-3 while Yuliia Starodubtseva defeated Laura Siegemund 6-4, 7-6 (3).

U.S. Open champion and top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka begins her tournament in the second round on Friday against the winner of the match between Zarina Diyas and Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, a winner of four WTA 1000 events this season, is not playing this week citing personal reasons.

