Shiv Kapur shoots second straight 70, makes cut in Czech Masters

India's Shiv Kapur shot a second straight round of two-under and moved to four-under to make he cut at the D+D REAL Czech Masters golf tournament here.

Based out of Dubai during the pandemic, Kapur seemed to have finally found form and played steady to be placed tied 17th at the Albatross Golf Resort.

Things, however, were not so good for SSP Chawrasia (70-75) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-73), who missed the cut.

Chawrasia, who had a good 70 on the first day, started the second with five bogeys in the first six holes and missed the cut by one.

Kapur birdied the eighth, but bogeyed the ninth to turn in even par. On the back nine, he birdied Par-3 13th and par-4 15th and did not drop any shots for a round of 70.

Play was halted for half an hour due to water-logging after heavy rain in the Czech capital.