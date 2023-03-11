Vani moves into top-10, Pranavi maintains steady play in South Africa

Vani Kapoor moved into the top 10 with a second straight sub-70 round, while first-timer Pranavi Urs continued her good run in the Investec South African Women’s Open.

Vani, after a first-round 72, added 68 and 69 in the next two rounds to get to 7-under 209 and was tied for eighth at the Steenberg Golf Club.

Pranavi, who began her season in South Africa and is playing her fifth event in six weeks in the country, played rounds of 70, 71 and 71 to be 4-under 212 and is lying tied-27th.

The other Indians, Amandeep Drall, Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari, missed the cut. The cut fell at even par, with 61 players making it through to the final rounds.

The 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, who had rounds of 64 and 65, added 3-under 69 in the third and opened a four-stroke lead.

Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino and Germany’s Chiara Noja sit in second place on 14-under-par after 54 holes.

Vani, looking for her first win on the Ladies European Tour (LET), had five birdies against two bogeys, both on the back nine, and she seemed confident after a second round 4-under 68.

Pranavi, winner of the domestic Hero WPGT Order of Merit in 2022, started with three pars before finding a birdie on the fourth, but bogeys on the sixth, seventh and 11th pushed her back. She came back strongly with birdies on the 12th, 13th and 15th to get under par and finish with 71.