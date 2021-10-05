TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup: Stars struggle as four share lead at 67

S. Chikkarangappa, Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan and Ajay Baisoya shot five-under 67 to share the opening day’s honours in the Rs. 70-lakh TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup here on Tuesday.

On a day that saw the return of PGTI’s full-field event after seven years at the Delhi Golf Club course, prominent stars like S. S. P. Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Udayan Mane and Jyoti Randhawa struggled. In contrast, lesser-known names like Gulfam and Sharavan Desai followed the leading quartet to share fifth place at 68.

Chikkarangappa, second in the PGTI Order of Merit, made seven birdies and two bogeys during the round, highlighted by a 40-foot birdie-putt on the 12th.

Manu, who shot three birdies on the first four holes, kept his form going and managed some long putts to share the lead. Rashid more than made up for starting with a bogey and an indifferent front nine by firing four successive birdies on the back nine.

Baisoya produced the most eventful round of the day. He sank two eagles, five birdies as against four bogeys.

Among the stars who failed to shine, Randhawa shot a 71 to be tied 25th. Chawrasia (73) was tied 50th, Shiv Kapur (74) was tied 61st and Mane (75) shared the 76th spot.