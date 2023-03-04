Defending champion Ko holds two-shot lead at Women’s Golf Championship

Defending champion Ko Jin-young will take a two-shot lead over world number two Nelly Korda into the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship after firing a successive seven-under-par 65 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday.

Also Read Tiger Woods will not participate in the Players Championship 2023

South Korea’s Ko, who was tied eighth before the third round, got off to a strong start as she birdied four of her first five holes.

She managed another four against a lone bogey and moved to a 14-under par total of 202 after another weather-delayed day in Singapore.

American Korda’s consistency continued as she carded a third straight four-under 68 to remain in contention after finishing one shot ahead of compatriots Allisen Corpuz and Elizabeth Szokol, who were tied for third place with a two-under 70.

Szokol, the leader after Thursday’s first round, had another inconsistent day after mixing five birdies with three bogeys, while Corpuz drained six birdies but suffered a setback on the fifth with a double-bogey.

Overnight leader Danielle Kang slipped to fifth with a 72 while top-ranked Lydia Ko (70) of New Zealand was tied for 13th with Japan’s Yuka Saso (72) after a round of two-under 70 to be seven-under for the tournament.