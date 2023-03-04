Golf

Defending champion Ko holds two-shot lead at Women’s Golf Championship

Reuters
04 March, 2023 17:26 IST
Ko Jin-young of South Korea plays her shot on the eighteenth green during Day Three of the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Ko Jin-young of South Korea plays her shot on the eighteenth green during Day Three of the HSBC Women’s World Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Ko Jin-young will take a two-shot lead over world number two Nelly Korda into the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship after firing a successive seven-under-par 65 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday.

South Korea’s Ko, who was tied eighth before the third round, got off to a strong start as she birdied four of her first five holes.

She managed another four against a lone bogey and moved to a 14-under par total of 202 after another weather-delayed day in Singapore.

American Korda’s consistency continued as she carded a third straight four-under 68 to remain in contention after finishing one shot ahead of compatriots Allisen Corpuz and Elizabeth Szokol, who were tied for third place with a two-under 70.

Szokol, the leader after Thursday’s first round, had another inconsistent day after mixing five birdies with three bogeys, while Corpuz drained six birdies but suffered a setback on the fifth with a double-bogey.

Overnight leader Danielle Kang slipped to fifth with a 72 while top-ranked Lydia Ko (70) of New Zealand was tied for 13th with Japan’s Yuka Saso (72) after a round of two-under 70 to be seven-under for the tournament.

