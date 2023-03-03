Golf

GOLF: Danielle Kang takes lead at Women’s World Championship

Leader from the first round, Elizabeth Szokol, was tied for second place, alongside Allisen Corpuz and Kim Hyo-joo.

Reuters
03 March, 2023 17:37 IST
Danielle Kang lines up a putt on the eighteenth green during Day Two of the HSBC Women’s World Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American Danielle Kang fired a flawless nine-under-par 63 to grab a one-shot halfway lead at Sentosa after a weather-delayed second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore on Friday.

World number 18 Kang, who finished in a share of 29th after the first round, surged to the top of the leaderboard after draining nine birdies, including three in a row from the 12th.

Surprise overnight leader Elizabeth Szokol was tied for second place, alongside Allisen Corpuz and Kim Hyo-joo, after the world number 153 had an inconsistent round and nearly cancelled out her five birdies with four bogeys.

American world number two Nelly Korda was in a three-way share for fifth after carding 68.

After a difficult opening day with the putter, South Korea’s reigning champion Ko Jin-young shot eight birdies and a bogey to climb up to tied eighth with a seven-under 65, while top-ranked Lydia Ko (69) was in a share of 16th.

