Norman can continue as an HI employee, says HC-appointed CoA

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed to run Hockey India, on Thursday said it won't object if Elena Norman continues to work for the federation but she must relinquish her positions in the managing committee and executive board of the sports body.

The CoA also said that it will soon find an appropriate candidate to manage the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India.

Being the CEO of the organisation, Norman was a part of the Hockey India's Executive Board and several Committees but did not have voting right.

A Delhi High Court ruling on Wednesday removed the position of CEO and 'Life Member' from Hockey India.

The Court also constituted a three-member committee, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge AR Dave, for managing the affairs of the federation.

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and ex-Indian hockey team captain Zafar Iqbal are the other members of the Committee .

Quraishi said Norman can continue but not with present powers.

"As far as CEO Elena Norman is concerned she is just an employee of Hockey India. She can't have the powers to be in the executive board and managing committees of Hockey India, which is totally against the Sports Code," Quraishi told PTI.

"Her employment is not at risk if she performs her duty just as a professional." Quraishi also said that they will soon appoint a professional to run HI just like it was done for All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"We will be appointing an official with knowledge of the sport and integrity to run the day to day functioning of HI," he said.

"Our first and foremost priority is to correct the HI constitution and put it in line with the Sports Code. And then our goal is to conduct a fresh and fair elections and hand over the reigns of the federation to the newly elected, democratic body," he said.

Asked whether the outside interference could lead to a ban on the federation by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Quraishi said: "I don't think so. We are not here to stay for ages. We are here to just put the house in order. The international body wants a democratically elected body and we are here just to do that." Quraishi, who is currently out of the country, said the CoA will have a virtual meeting soon to discuss future course of action.

"I am currently out of India on a personal visit but I have decided to cut short my visit and would be returning to India by June 7. Before that we will try to have virtual meetings on HI matter," he said.

Former India captain and a member of the 1980 Olympics gold medal-winning side, Zafar Iqbal said it is an opportunity for him to give back to the game.

"It is a big responsibility entrusted on my shoulders. I haven't read the court orders yet but whatever I have been asked to do will try to do the best of my abilities," he said.

"Whatever has happened, the game of hockey and the players shouldn't suffer a bit." The HC has granted the CoA 20 weeks time to put HI's house in order and conduct fresh elections.