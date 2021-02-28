Women's Hockey: India loses 0-1 to Germany in second game

The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-1 to Germany in their second tour game, putting a much-improved show from their 0-5 thrashing in the opening match.

Amelie Wortmann (24th minute) scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to their slender advantage to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Midfielder Wortmann put her side in the lead six minutes before the end of the second quarter.

The Indian side responded quickly, earning a penalty corner just three minutes after going behind, but were unable to breach past the German backline.

Germany had the chance to double its lead early into the third quarter after being awarded another penalty corner, but yet again, the resolute Indian defence kept them at bay.

The Indian side continued to frustrate Germany, this time in the fourth quarter, as it kept out a penalty corner for the third time in the match. But Germany protected its lead to earn a hard-fought win.

The Indians will take on Germany in their third match on March 2.