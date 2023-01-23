Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Australia favourites against Spain in quarterfinal match

Australia, considered among the favourites for the title, has had a strong run in the World Cup thus far. The Kookaburras topped a relatively comfortable pool by scoring 20 goals while letting in five in return.

Aashin Prasad
23 January, 2023 18:50 IST
23 January, 2023 18:50 IST
Australia has scored seven goals from 20 penalty corners – most in the tournament – and has two powerful drag-flickers in Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers.

Australia has scored seven goals from 20 penalty corners – most in the tournament – and has two powerful drag-flickers in Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Australia, considered among the favourites for the title, has had a strong run in the World Cup thus far. The Kookaburras topped a relatively comfortable pool by scoring 20 goals while letting in five in return.

Australia, considered among the favourites for the title, has had a strong run in the World Cup thus far. The Kookaburras topped a relatively comfortable pool by scoring 20 goals while letting in five in return.

Ahead of their quarterfinal against Spain at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday, one parameter which will put them ahead of the contenders is their exceptional penalty corner conversion rate.

Australia has scored seven goals from 20 penalty corners – most in the tournament – and has two powerful drag-flickers in Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers. Hayward has struck four times, while Govers and Daniel Beale have one apiece. Spain, which has conceded nine penalty corners, will be wary of giving away easy fouls inside the area. The Aussies also have goal threats across the line with Tom Craig scoring four.

Also Read
Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

At the other end, Spain has scored from one of its 14 penalty corner attempts in four matches. The European nation has also scored the least number of goals (7) among the quarterfinalists. Head coach Max Caldas felt his team should have completed the job in regulation time in what turned out to be a penalty shootout win over Malaysia in the crossovers.

The team is overreliant on midfielder Marc Miralles to produce some spark in attack, while the young attackers showed glimpses of their technical quality in the last game.

Spain prefers to play the possession game, and it may not find much joy against Australia, which is comfortable playing both with the ball and playing a more direct game. The inexperienced Spanish team was toyed with by England in the pool stage and will not want a repeat of the same or much worse.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us