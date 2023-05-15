Hockey

Pathak returns as Fulton names India squad for Pro League

Manpreet Singh, who was the cynosure of India’s midfield will be seen in a new role, playing in India’s backline along with Sumit and Gurinder Singh have also been named in the backline.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 15 May, 2023 12:57 IST
Indian goalkeepers Pathak and Sreejesh.

Indian goalkeepers Pathak and Sreejesh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Hockey India on Monday named a strong 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the next leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe starting 26th May.

In their previous outing in the prestigious League matches at home, India remained unbeaten against reigning World Champion Germany and Australia which helped it move top of the points table. In Europe, it will hope to continue its winning momentum as it takes on the formidable Belgium and Great Britain in London followed by matches against the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

This will be the team’s first outing under newly-appointed chief coach Craig Fulton while the team will continue to be led by defender Harmanpreet Singh and vice captained by the midfielder Hardik Singh.

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak returns to the squad after missing the home matches due to his wedding. He will be joined by PR Sreejesh in the goalpost while defenders list includes five penalty corner specialists in Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay and Mandeep Mor.

The midfield will be led by Hardik Singh along with Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

India’s forward line sees the return of Simranjeet Singh, who last played for India at the Asia Cup in 2022 but had to return home midway due to injury issues. He will be joined by a good mix of experienced and young set of strikers in Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Mandeep Singh.

Speaking about the team selection, Fulton said, “I am pleased with the team we have selected for the upcoming Pro League tournament. Our current world ranking of fourth reflects the team’s hard work and dedication post the World Cup. This tournament will be a great opportunity for us to compete against top-ranked teams and further improve our overall game. We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to have a strong finish to the pro league tournament.”

Indian Men’s Team

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Match schedule:

May 26: India vs Belgium at 1900 hrs IST

May 27: India vs Great Britain at 2130 hrs IST

June 2: India vs Belgium at 1900hrs IST

June 3: India vs Great Britain at 1700 hrs IST

June 7: India vs Netherlands at 2300 hrs IST

June 8: India vs Argentina at 2030 hrs IST

June 10: India Vs Netherlands at 2100 hrs IST

June 11: India Vs Argentina at 2100 hrs IST

