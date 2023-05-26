Hockey

FIH Pro League 2022-23: India concedes late goal, goes 1-2 down to Belgium

Playing its first match under new coach Craig Fulton, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team went down to Belgium after conceding a goal with less than two minutes remaining.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 21:00 IST
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 21:00 IST
Action from the FIH Pro League game between Belgium and India.

Action from the FIH Pro League game between Belgium and India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Playing its first match under new coach Craig Fulton, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team went down to Belgium after conceding a goal with less than two minutes remaining.

India went down 1-2 to Olympic champion Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Lee Valley Stadium in London on Friday.

Playing its first match under new coach Craig Fulton, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side fell behind in the 17th minute after a goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx.

The Men in Blue, who currently sit at the top of the points table, equalised seven minutes later courtesy Mandeep Singh.

Also Read
India 1-2 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Fulton era begins with heartbreaking loss

However, with less than two minutes left in the match, Belgium’s Nelson Onana scored the winner off a penalty corner.

India started confidently and created opportunities in the first quarter. Vice-captain Hardik Singh played a key role in the attack, fetching an early shot on goal from the top of the D and shaking off the nervousness of playing against the World Cup runner-up and reigning Olympic champion. However, Belgium’s goalie Loic Van Doren was impressive in the goal post ans saved Hardik’s attempt.

With 20 seconds left in the first quarter, Belgium’s Victor Wegnez earned a penalty corner but Loick Luypaert’s dragflick was stopped by India’s first rusher Amit Rohidas.

Three minutes into the second quarter, Belgium managed to break the deadlock as it created yet another penalty corner. This time, though Sreejesh made two brilliant saves off the dragflick from Luypaert, Belgium kept the ball on rebound only to create a clever set play within the D to beat Sreejesh as Stockbroekx picked up a good assist to loft the ball into the net.

India bounced back when Vivek Sagar Prasad earned his team its first penalty corner in the 24th minute. After Harmanpreet’s powerful dragflick, the ball bounced off Belgium’s defender on the line of the goal. Mandeep Singh, lurking around the post, picked up the rebound and produced a fine finish to equalise.

Continuing to be in a gridlock, the match came down to the wire with both teams vying for that elusive goal.

India’s attack was slowed down with Belgium adapting to full press. The final two minutes of the game remained tense but Belgium found the winner off a rebound via Onana after creating a penalty corner with seconds left for the final hooter.

India next faces Great Britain on Saturday.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach resigns after not getting paid for 12 months

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us