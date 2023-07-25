MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Indian hockey team: Full squad, players list announced

Indian team for Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Find below the full players list for the upcoming ACT 2023 hockey tournament in Chennai.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 12:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Pathak (left) and P R Shreejesh (right) warm up in the practice session.
Indian hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Pathak (left) and P R Shreejesh (right) warm up in the practice session. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

Indian hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Pathak (left) and P R Shreejesh (right) warm up in the practice session. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Hockey India on Monday announced the squad for the Asian Champions Trophy tournament, which will be held in Chennai from August 3-12.  The tournament, from August 3-12, will feature the continent’s top six teams - including Pakistan.

This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and it will serve as a precursor to the Hangzhou Asian Games in September, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Full squad is as under
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh.
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma,
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a squad that has the potential to go on and give a good account of themselves in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.”

“The Indian Men’s squad selected for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai has a blend of youth and experience. It’s an exciting phase for the squad as we start the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament in Spain tomorrow and, after this tournament, fly directly to Chennai to play at home in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The players selected are excited at the opportunity and look forward to playing in front of their passionate home fans,” he added.

PR Sreejesh

Asian Champions Trophy

