MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Korea LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Here is all you need before India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 11:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India beat Malaysia 5-0 in its last match in the Asian Champions Trophy.
India beat Malaysia 5-0 in its last match in the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

India beat Malaysia 5-0 in its last match in the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

PREVIEW

India will take on South Korea in the fourth-round match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

India moved top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia and will look to consolidate its position with another win.

India is unbeaten in the tournament with two wins and a draw. Korea, too, is unbeaten with a win and two draws to be placed third in the table with five points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India has a superior record in its meetings with Korea with 35 wins.

India - 35 | Korea - 11 | Draw - 12

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Monday, August 7 , 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 7
Japan vs Malaysia - 4 pm IST
China vs Pakistan - 6.15 pm IST
India vs Korea - 8.30 pm IST

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: France keeps calm amid turmoil, elimination of top teams continues
    Reuters
  3. Rohit bhai has always been my inspiration: Varma
    PTI
  4. Jamaica, Colombia to battle on pitch after partying at nightclub
    Reuters
  5. Bhagat-Kadam pair wins gold in Four-Nation Para-badminton meet in England
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs Korea LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Selvam Karthi dons ‘sentimental’ headband, scores with parents in attendance
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Asian Champions Trophy: Need to analyse why we can’t finish games, says Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta
    PTI
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: France keeps calm amid turmoil, elimination of top teams continues
    Reuters
  3. Rohit bhai has always been my inspiration: Varma
    PTI
  4. Jamaica, Colombia to battle on pitch after partying at nightclub
    Reuters
  5. Bhagat-Kadam pair wins gold in Four-Nation Para-badminton meet in England
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment