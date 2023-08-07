India vs Korea LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

PREVIEW
India will take on South Korea in the fourth-round match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
India moved top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia and will look to consolidate its position with another win.
India is unbeaten in the tournament with two wins and a draw. Korea, too, is unbeaten with a win and two draws to be placed third in the table with five points.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
India has a superior record in its meetings with Korea with 35 wins.
India - 35 | Korea - 11 | Draw - 12
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Monday, August 7 , 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.
Where will the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 7
