India wins Junior Asia Cup, beat Pakistan 2-1

India survived a late charge from Pakistan to win the Junior Asia Cup for a second straight time.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 23:21 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India wins the Junior Asia Cup.
India wins the Junior Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
India wins the Junior Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in Salalah on Thursday to complete its defence of the Junior Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue scored a goal in each of the first two quarters before Pakistan’s opener in the third set up a thrilling final quarter.

Angad Bir Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal got on the scoresheet for India while Ali Basharat found the net for Pakistan.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
