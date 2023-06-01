India wins Junior Asia Cup, beat Pakistan 2-1

Published : Jun 01, 2023 23:21 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in Salalah on Thursday to complete its defence of the Junior Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue scored a goal in each of the first two quarters before Pakistan’s opener in the third set up a thrilling final quarter.

Angad Bir Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal got on the scoresheet for India while Ali Basharat found the net for Pakistan.

