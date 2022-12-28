Hockey

Hockey India announces cash prizes for Indian team for podium finish at World Cup

India will begin its campaign against Spain from January 13 and the team members will get Rs 25 lakh each and the support staff Rs 5 lakh each for a gold medal-winning feat at the prestigious quadrennial event.

PTI
NEW DELHI 28 December, 2022 16:46 IST
NEW DELHI 28 December, 2022 16:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team.

FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will begin its campaign against Spain from January 13 and the team members will get Rs 25 lakh each and the support staff Rs 5 lakh each for a gold medal-winning feat at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Hockey India on Wednesday announced cash prizes for the Indian team and support staff ahead of next month’s FIH men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

India will begin its campaign against Spain from January 13 and HI decided to reward the team members with Rs 25 lakh each and the support staff with Rs 5 lakh each for a gold medal-winning feat at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Also Read
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: India schedule, squad, venues, timing

A silver medal would see the players walk away with Rs 15 lakh and the support staff would be awarded Rs 3 lakh, while a bronze medal will see them being awarded with Rs 10 lakh each, while the support staff would be entitled to a prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The decision was made by Hockey India Executive Board in a virtual meeting on December 24.

“Finishing on the podium at a Senior Men’s World Cup is not an easy task, and we hope this announcement will further increase the motivation levels of the already glory-hungry Indian Men’s Hockey Team,” said HI president Dilip Tirkey.

India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975 where it lifted the coveted title, beating Pakistan in the final held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India has previously won three medals at this prestigious event. The team registered a bronze medal at the first edition in 1971, followed by a silver medal in Amstelveen in 1973, apart from the title win in 1975.

The Indian team is in pool D with England, Spain, and Wales.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us