FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: India schedule, squad, venues, timing

Here is the schedule of the Indian men’s squad for the FIH Men’s World Cup scheduled from January 13 to 29, 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Odisha.

Team Sportstar
24 December, 2022 17:43 IST
Harmanpreet Singh has been named captain of the Indian team for the FIH Men’s World Cup.

Harmanpreet Singh has been named captain of the Indian team for the FIH Men’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Hockey India announced an 18-member Indian squad for the FIH men’s World Cup scheduled from January 13 to 29, 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Odisha.

Harmanpreet Singh has been named captain of the Indian team, while Amit Rohidas will be his deputy for the marquee event.

India is clubbed in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. The Men in Blue will play its opening game on January 13 against Spain at the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

INDIA’S SCHEDULE

DATEMATCHESTIMEVENUE
JANUARY 13India vs Spain7 PMRourkela
JANUARY 15India vs England7 PMRourkela
JANUARY 19India vs Wales7 PMBhubaneswar

The final will be played on January 29.

Indian squad for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Goalkeeper: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak
Defender: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielder: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh
Forward: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Standby: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

