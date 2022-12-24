Hockey India announced an 18-member Indian squad for the FIH men’s World Cup scheduled from January 13 to 29, 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Odisha.
Harmanpreet Singh has been named captain of the Indian team, while Amit Rohidas will be his deputy for the marquee event.
India is clubbed in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. The Men in Blue will play its opening game on January 13 against Spain at the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
INDIA’S SCHEDULE
|DATE
|MATCHES
|TIME
|VENUE
|JANUARY 13
|India vs Spain
|7 PM
|Rourkela
|JANUARY 15
|India vs England
|7 PM
|Rourkela
|JANUARY 19
|India vs Wales
|7 PM
|Bhubaneswar
The final will be played on January 29.
Indian squad for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Goalkeeper: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak
Defender: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielder: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh
Forward: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Standby: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh