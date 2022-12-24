Hockey India announced an 18-member Indian squad for the FIH men’s World Cup scheduled from January 13 to 29, 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Odisha.

Harmanpreet Singh has been named captain of the Indian team, while Amit Rohidas will be his deputy for the marquee event.

India is clubbed in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. The Men in Blue will play its opening game on January 13 against Spain at the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

INDIA’S SCHEDULE

DATE MATCHES TIME VENUE JANUARY 13 India vs Spain 7 PM Rourkela JANUARY 15 India vs England 7 PM Rourkela JANUARY 19 India vs Wales 7 PM Bhubaneswar

The final will be played on January 29.