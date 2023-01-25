Hockey

Playing differently-ranked teams help improve: Janneke Schopman

Indian hockey chief coach Janneke Schopman believes the ongoing Tour has helped the team analyse how it adapts to playing higher and lower-ranked teams.

Team Sportstar
Cape Town 25 January, 2023 19:06 IST
Cape Town 25 January, 2023 19:06 IST
Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman.

Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Indian hockey chief coach Janneke Schopman believes the ongoing Tour has helped the team analyse how it adapts to playing higher and lower-ranked teams.

The Indian women’s hockey team is scheduled to play two more friendlies with the Netherlands, currently ranked no. 1 in the FIH World rankings. In its ongoing tour of South Africa, India won three matches against the home team and drew a match in its four-match series against the host while it lost 1-3 to the Dutch in their first friendly tie held on January 23. 

As part of its Asian Games preparations, this Tour has helped the team analyse how it adapts to playing higher and lower-ranked teams. Elaborating on the same, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “It’s great that Hockey India has provided us with the opportunity to travel here with 22 players and play against South Africa and now the Netherlands.”

“Playing a lower-ranked and a higher-ranked team gives us the chance to see where the work areas are, the improvements we make and what is going well.” 

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023: Dominant Belgium ends New Zealand hopes, advances to semifinals

Schopman further expressed her thoughts on a strong performance against South Africa, where the team won 5-1, 7-0, and 4-0 before registering 2-2 in the last game against the home team. “The matches against South Africa were good. It’s difficult to play a team four times but we showed great improvements in ball possession and attacking the circle. In the last game, we made some defensive errors but overall we also managed to control the games which was an important focus point for us,” stated Schopman. 

Talking about the match against Netherlands, she said, “We played a good first game against the Netherlands. We struggled with their speed and quick decision making in the first quarter but we got a better handle on it later in the game and managed to compete well. We know we have to have a good individual presence against them as well as using our skills and speed ourselves in attack. Hopefully, we can show that in the next Games to come, keeping in mind we have to defend strongly against them.” 

India will take on Netherlands at 7pm IST on Thursday.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us