Hockey India League 2024-25: Lucknow men’s team to be called UP Rudras, Paul Van Ass appointed as head coach

The Lucknow men’s franchise in Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 will be called UP Rudras, announced Yadu Sports, the team owners, on Saturday.

Dutchman Paul Van Ass, who led his team to the gold medal in women’s hockey at the Paris Olympics, has been appointed as the head coach while Thomas Tichelman and Cedric D’Souza have been named as co-coach and Technical Director, respectively.

The team also revealed its logo.

“India has an incredible pool of hockey talent and that was evident with their performance at the recently concluded Paris Olympics. I’m excited and grateful to be part of UP Rudras and together with the management of Yadu Sports, we are looking forward to working closely with the players to not only develop their skills but also to foster a winning mentality within the team. Our goal is to create an environment where young talents can thrive and make their mark on the national and international stage. We plan to develop a comprehensive training program that equips players to handle the pressures of competitive play and come out victorious,” said Van Ass.

“With their impressive track records, including leading the Netherlands Women’s Team to Olympic success, Paul and Thomas bring invaluable expertise to our side. Our goal is not only to win titles but to develop and showcase the best talent on the field,” said D’Souza.

The men’s players auction for HIL will be held in Delhi on October 13-14.