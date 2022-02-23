SAI's national selection trials for hockey from March 2

Sports Authority of India's (SAI) open selection trials for hockey players is set to begin in its various National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) from March 2.

The selection trials will be conducted at various locations across the country where both girls and boys between the age of 14 to 24 years can participate, the nodal sports body said on Wednesday.

The trials will be conducted over a period of three days with the selectors testing the probable players' fitness and skill level via various tests.

While the first set of trails will begin on March 2 at SAI's NCoE Aurangabad, the process will continue at other centres in the following days: Kolkata – women - March 7 to 9, Sonipat – men - March 15 to 17, Mumbai – women - March 11 to 13, Patiala – women - March 3 to 5, Lucknow – men & women - March 3 to 5 (women) and March 7 to 9 (men), Aurangabad – men - March 2 to 4, Imphal – men & women - March 7 to 9 (women) and March 10 to 12 (men).

Performance criteria for selection are as follows: Represented India in the recognised hockey competition, medal in Hockey India national championship, participation in Hockey India national championship, participation in school nationals, participation in Khelo India youth and university games, All India and inter-university competitions, medal in state hockey championship and participation in state hockey championship.

Irrespective of the age criteria, talented athletes may be considered for induction based on the recommendation of the talent identification and development committee members who will be present, the SAI said.