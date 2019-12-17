ISL: NorthEast vs Bengaluru at Guwahati now open to fans with revised kickoff time

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC on Wednesday is now open to fans. Instead of the usual 7:30 pm kickoff, the match will now start at 6:00 pm.

The match was earlier declared to be held without spectators due to the unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after the ISL game between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on December 12 because of curfew. On Monday, the Assam police lifted the day curfew (6 am to 9 pm) in the city.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night.