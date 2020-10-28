IPL 2020 Star Bowler of the Fortnight: Jasprit Bumrah, consistency is his forte

Fast, accurate, penetrating, skilful — Jasprit Bumrah is an exciting package in all formats of cricket and his expertise in T20 cricket was on full display in the last fortnight in the IPL. After the match against Chennai Super Kings on October 23, Bumrah stood second in the list of wicket-takers, after a string of good performances for Mumbai Indians.

Not only has he taken wickets — 17 of them so far, including six in three matches (October 16-23) — he has also been economical. Except for one game — October 4, against Sunrisers Hyderabad — his economy rate hasn’t gone above 6.50, and he has gone wicketless just twice this season, in 10 matches. In most of his spells, about 50 percent of his deliveries are dot balls as the batsmen fail to gain leverage to tee off. He creates an awkward angle for the batsman to negotiate as he catapults the ball with his unique action; his bouncers are well-directed, and his yorkers hard to dig out.

He is as dangerous with the new ball as he is effective in restricting the run flow at the back-end of an innings.

Bumrah had an exceptional outing against Kings XI Punjab, on October 18. It was a fairly high-scoring contest. He was the most economical among Mumbai Indians’ bowlers, giving away 24 runs in his four overs. He dismissed three batsmen, all potent hitters: K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran.

He was lethal in the next game as well, against Chennai Super Kings, wrecking the top order with two wickets in two deliveries. Fellow seamer Trent Boult was the star of the show, however, with his spell of 4 for 18.

Bumrah is one of only five bowlers to have taken four wickets in a spell in IPL 2020 as of October 25. After a relatively tepid start, he seems to have found a nice rhythm and is showing the consistency he is known for.