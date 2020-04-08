Motorsport Motorsport Covid-19: F1 to furlough half of its staff amid pandemic Formula One has said its staff will be furloughed until May, while senior executives will take pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic. PTI PARIS 08 April, 2020 18:50 IST The coronavirus outbreak has forced several races of the 2020 Formula One season to be postponed or cancelled - Getty Images PTI PARIS 08 April, 2020 18:50 IST Formula One says it will furlough half of its staff until the end of May and senior executives will take pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.F1 has postponed eight races so far this season and the Monaco Grand Prix has been canceled.F1 says senior leadership figures will take voluntary pay cuts while still continuing to work and not in furlough. CEO Chase Carey will take a much deeper pay cut.Read: Formula E: The cleaner side of racing with less air pollutionThe McLaren and Williams teams had already put some staff on furlough schemes. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz have also taken pay cuts.The season is currently scheduled to begin in France on June 28. F1 management has said it still hopes to hold between 15 and 18 races this year in place of the original 22. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos