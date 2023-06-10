Coimbatore set to flag off Dirt track racing

Published : Jun 10, 2023 20:02 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Godspeed Racing: The practice and qualifying sessions were held on Saturday and, Sunday will see some pure racing. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After an exciting round of 2W Racing at the KMS circuit last weekend, the focus now shifts to dirt track racing. The season’s opening round of the MRF FMSCI National Dirt Track championship will be flagged off at the Codissia grounds here on June 11.

Dirt racing was at its best a decade ago but went off the track for reasons best known to the participants. But this time around, Godspeed Racing (Pune) has given it a fresh lease of life for the sake of its fans.

“We wanted to stage this event a few years ago but could not do so due to the pandemic. Now, I am glad, it has taken off,” said Shyam Kothari, the man behind the show.

“The aim of getting `Dirt Track’ back is to provide a safe and controlled environment for the new and upcoming talent. It is a platform to test one’s skills with a machine in terms of speed, control, agility and handling. It also gives them an avenue to bring out their share of adrenaline,” he added.

The seven-time national champion said there’s going to be lots of bikes on the grid and, with it, some close racing too. “The participation, without doubt, is going to be huge as we have ten different categories keeping in mind that riders or enthusiasts across all spectrum get a chance to participate.”

There will be separate classes for children aged eight and above, scooter class and an exclusive class for women.

“Dirt Track racing or Flat Track racing worldwide is identified as a stepping stone to graduate to a more serious form of racing like Supercross, Motocross and Rallying and, Godspeed will help these riders to hone their skills, test their abilities and find their niche for the future,” said Shyam.

The event will be on a course run over 900 metres with about 18 corners. “It will neither be hard nor slippery. We have made it soft and ride-able as safety is prime for us,” he added.

Why Coimbatore? “We made it a point to start the five-round championship from here as the City provides great racing condition and is also rich in racing culture,” said Shyam.

The practice and qualifying sessions were held on Saturday and, Sunday will see some pure racing. So, get ready for another exciting round for which the MRF Tyres Limited is the title sponsor and MX Store the associate sponsor.