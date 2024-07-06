MagazineBuy Print

F1 British Grand Prix 2024: Russell takes pole as Mercedes shuts out front row

Russell, who won last time out in Austria, and Hamilton become the first British duo to front the grid in their home race since 1968.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 21:01 IST , Silverstone - 2 MINS READ

AP
George Russell, Lewis Hamilto and Lando Norris after the British Grand Prix qualifying.
George Russell, Lewis Hamilto and Lando Norris after the British Grand Prix qualifying. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

George Russell, Lewis Hamilto and Lando Norris after the British Grand Prix qualifying. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mercedes driver George Russell narrowly beat teammate Lewis Hamilton to take pole position for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

British drivers took the top three places at Silverstone, with McLaren’s Lando Norris placing third ahead of Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen for Red Bull.

Russell is perfectly poised to aim for a second straight F1 win following his victory at the Austrian GP last weekend. Mercedes is showing signs of closing the gap in terms of speed, and team principal Toto Wolff clenched his fist after his drivers secured a 1-2.

“What a feeling. This is just mega,” Russell said. “The car at the moment is feeling so, so good. We are riding this wave and absolutely buzzing.”

Hamilton just missed out on a record-extending 105th F1 pole by 0.171 seconds while Norris was 0.211 seconds behind Russell - who secured his second pole of the season and third of his career.

“Three Brits in the top three is incredible,” Hamilton said. “This is huge for us (Mercedes). The car felt great.”

Sergio Perez’s poor run of form for Red Bull continued. He went off track at Copse corner and into the gravel during Q1 — the first part of qualifying — prompting team principal Christian Horner to shake his head.

Perez’s car was removed by a crane as the Mexican driver looked on.

When qualifying resumed dark clouds were forming over the 5.9-kilometer (3.7-mile) circuit.

Verstappen uttered an expletive over the team radio after momentarily sliding off track and riding over some gravel. He was way off the pace in Q1, which was led by Hamilton, and again in Q2, which Norris led.

Verstappen may have damaged the car floor when going over the gravel, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc failed to make it into Q3, the top 10 shootout and starts 11th.

Earlier Saturday, a rainy third session saw an early red flag when Alpine driver Pierre Gasly went into the gravel. Russell led P3 narrowly ahead of Hamilton in a sign of things to come.

Norris led the two practices on Friday with Verstappen finishing out of the top three both times.

