Sarthak Chavan came up with brilliant rides to win races in both the premier Pro-Stock categories, the 301-400cc Open and the 165cc Open, in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024, at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.
The 17-year-old talent from Pune was in a league of his own in winning the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race with 6.8 seconds to spare on a drying track following overnight downpour.
Later, he had to fight hard for his success in the Pro-Stock 165cc outing which he clinched with a superb last-lap overtake on the two teammates in front, Jagan Kumar and Chiranth Vishwanath.
ALSO READ | Siblings rule the roost in first round of Motorcycle Racing Nationals
To round off a highly successful day, Sarthak also bagged a special award for the fastest lap of the day across all categories – one minute, 50.329 seconds – in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race.
Finishing on the top step of the podium in the National championship were three riders from Chennai. 17-year-old Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) notched his third win in as many starts in the Novice (Pro-Stock 165cc) class, while Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) scored her maiden win in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category.
Kaushik Subbaiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) completed a hat-trick of wins in the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) category.
Results:
National Championship:
Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup:
TVS One-Make Championship:
Latest on Sportstar
- ZIM vs IND Live Score, 1st T20I: India loses Abhishek, Gaikwad early in chase vs Zimbabwe
- Immensely gratifying to see fielding get priority it deserves: India’s fielding coach T. Dilip after T20 World Cup win
- National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024: Double podium for Sarthak Chavan in Round 2
- Play the game, not the occasion: Indian hockey coach Fulton’s mantra for Paris Olympics-bound men’s team
- German MotoGP: Jorge Martin sets lap record to secure pole position
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE