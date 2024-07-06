National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024: Double podium for Sarthak Chavan in Round 2

Sarthak Chavan came up with brilliant rides to win races in both the premier Pro-Stock categories, the 301-400cc Open and the 165cc Open, in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024, at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

The 17-year-old talent from Pune was in a league of his own in winning the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race with 6.8 seconds to spare on a drying track following overnight downpour.

Later, he had to fight hard for his success in the Pro-Stock 165cc outing which he clinched with a superb last-lap overtake on the two teammates in front, Jagan Kumar and Chiranth Vishwanath.

To round off a highly successful day, Sarthak also bagged a special award for the fastest lap of the day across all categories – one minute, 50.329 seconds – in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race.

Finishing on the top step of the podium in the National championship were three riders from Chennai. 17-year-old Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) notched his third win in as many starts in the Novice (Pro-Stock 165cc) class, while Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) scored her maiden win in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category.

Kaushik Subbaiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) completed a hat-trick of wins in the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) category.

Results: National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-1): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune, TVS Racing) (11mins, 10.394secs); 2. KY Ahamed (Chennai, TVS Racing) (11:17.203); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, TVS Racing) (11:17.271). Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-1): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune, TVS Racing) (11:48.647); 2. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, TVS Racing) (11:49.075); 3. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, TVS Racing) (11:49.131). Girls (Stock 165cc) Race-1 (5 laps): 1. Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) (11:01.998); 2. Nadine Faith Balaji (Chennai, Alpha Racing) (11:02.529); 3. Rakshitha Dave (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:02.750). Novice (Stock165cc) Race-1: 1. Abdul Basim RA (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (13:16.987); 2. Tasmai Caiappa (Mysuru, Motul Sparks Racing) (13:17.286); 3. Lal Nunsanga (Aizawl, Motul Sparks Racing) (13:20.595). Stock 301-400cc (Novice) Race-1: 1. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (12:20.570); 2. Varun Patil (Bengaluru, Pvt) (12:23.923); 3. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore, RDX Torque Racing) (12:23.936). Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: Open (NSF 250R) Race-1: 1. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) (11:24.301); 2. Prakash Kamat (Bengaluru) (11:26.095); 3. AS James (Bengaluru) (11:26.708). TVS One-Make Championship: Open (Apache RR310) Race-1: 1. Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore) (11:46.899); 2. Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) (11:47.176); 3. Jayanth P (Chennai) (11:53.759). Girls (Apache RTR 200) 5 laps: 1. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) (11:35.770); 2. SP Shuria (Tiruchi) (11:36.742); 3. Sarah Khan (Mumbai) (11:37.709). Rookie (Apache RTR 200) Race-1: 1. Harshith V Bogar (Bengaluru) (13:20.137); 2. CS Kedarnath (Tirupati) (13:40.737); 3. Akarsh Jangam (Vijayawada) (13:45.396).