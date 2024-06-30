MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National 2W Drag Racing Championship: Triple delight for Hemanth Muddappa; Jagathishree notches second win

Bengaluru-based Muddappa won in three of the four categories he participated in, including the premier “Unrestricted”, adding to the double he had achieved in Round-1 on Saturday. He thus finished the weekend with five wins and three podium finishes.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 18:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hemanth Muddappa in action.
Hemanth Muddappa in action. | Photo Credit: AP Media 
infoIcon

Hemanth Muddappa in action. | Photo Credit: AP Media 

Mantra Racing’s Hemanth Muddappa yet again underlined his status as the “King of Drag” by completing a triple crown in the second round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit on Sunday.

Bengaluru-based Muddappa won in three of the four categories he participated in, including the premier “Unrestricted”, adding to the double he had achieved in Round-1 on Saturday. He thus finished the weekend with five wins and three podium finishes.

Muddappa’s notable performance on the day came astride the Suzuki Hayabusa on which he powered to win in the “Unrestricted” category while avenging his Round-1 defeat to fellow-Bengalurean, Mujahid Pasha (Fast Track Racing) who finished second. In third spot was another Bengalurean, Attaulla Baig.

Muddappa had a better Reaction Time (RT) of 0.501secs at the start lights and a top speed of 220.31 Kmph on the 302-metre straight while Pasha (0.596s / 184kmph) and Baig (0.939s / 200.16kmph) were decidedly slower.

Earlier, Muddappa topped the 1051-1650cc run where he had a better timing of 07.697secs, and 851-1050cc categories quite convincingly while finishing third in the 551-850cc class behind the Hyderabad pair of Mohammed Riyaz and Altaf Khan.

Reviewing his performance over the weekend, Muddappa said: “The track conditions this year have been different than last year when I had a better grip. As such, I couldn’t break any records and also had to make some setup changes. Overall, a pretty satisfying weekend, but we can always do better.”

Also read | Austrian Grand Prix: Piastri angered by grid drop, McLaren protest rejected

Later, Chennai’s Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) continued her winning form by repeating her Round-1 victory in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category ahead of team-mate SP Shuria (Bengaluru) and Coimbatore’s Aisvariya (Motul Sparks Racing).

Mumbai rider Shahrukh Khan also notched a double, topping the 4-Stroke 361-550cc and 2-Stroke Up to 130cc categories, the former in Mantra Racing livery.

Provisional results (all 4-Stroke unless mentioned):
Unrestricted: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.739secs); 2. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (07.809); 3. Attaulla Baig (Bengaluru, Pvt) (08.155).
1051-1650cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.697s); 2. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (07.962s); 3. Attaulla Baig (Bengaluru, Pvt) (08.052s).
851-1050cc (SS): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (07.915s); 2. Niranjan R Kumar (Bengaluru, Pvt) (08.831s); 3. Khaja Awais Ahmed (Hyderabad, Pvt) (08.950s).
551-850cc (SS): 1. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad, Pvt) (08.511s); 2. Altaf Khan (Hyderabad, Pvt) (08.546s); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.552s).
361-550cc (SS Indian): 1. Shahrukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (11.512s); 2. Jason D’Souza (Mumbai, Mantra Racing) (12.128s); 3, Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (12.386).
166-225cc (SS): 1. Prashanth S (Bengaluru, Pvt) (13.604); 2. Prashanth K (Pvt) (13.860); 3. Govardhan R (Chennai, Pvt) (14.068).
Up to 165cc (SS Indian): 1. Abdul Basim (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (13.975s); 2. Bharathraj J (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (14.061s); 3. Madhan R (ACCSYS India Rookies Racing) (14.069s).
Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) (16.449s); 2. SP Shuria (Bengaluru, One Racing) (16.886s); 3. Aisvariya (Coimbatore, Motul Sparks Racing) (17.289s).
2-Stroke (131-165cc, SS): 1. Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing) (12.874); 2. Prashanth (Bengaluru, Pvt) (12.970); 3. Shashi Kiran V (Bengaluru, Pvt) (13.147).
2-Stroke (Up to 130cc, SS): 1. Shahrukh Khan (Mumbai, Pvt) (13.308s); 2. Balasubramanian (Chennai, Big Boys Racing) (13.393); 3. Madhan R (Chennai, Big Boys Racing) (13.498).

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India becomes first team to win T20 World Cup with unbeaten record
    Team Sportstar
  2. National 2W Drag Racing Championship: Triple delight for Hemanth Muddappa; Jagathishree notches second win
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: India caps dream run with thrilling final win in Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Jasprit Bumrah peers into future to drag India back from dead
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. National 2W Drag Racing Championship: Triple delight for Hemanth Muddappa; Jagathishree notches second win
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Verstappen says dispute between father and Horner could have been avoided
    Reuters
  3. F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024, Qualifying: Verstappen back on pole after winning sprint
    Reuters
  4. National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024: Hemanth Muddappa notches a grand double in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  5. F2 Spanish Grand Prix: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in sprint race
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India becomes first team to win T20 World Cup with unbeaten record
    Team Sportstar
  2. National 2W Drag Racing Championship: Triple delight for Hemanth Muddappa; Jagathishree notches second win
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: India caps dream run with thrilling final win in Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Jasprit Bumrah peers into future to drag India back from dead
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment