F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024, Qualifying: Verstappen back on pole after winning sprint

Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen followed up a sprint win on Saturday by putting his car back on pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, with McLaren’s Lando Norris alongside on the front row.

George Russell was third fastest for Mercedes, after McLaren’s Oscar Piastri exceeded track limits and was demoted to seventh, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start fourth at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring.

More to follow....