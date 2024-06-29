MagazineBuy Print

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Verstappen says dispute between father and Horner could have been avoided

Verstappen senior told Dutch media at the Austrian Grand Prix that he had pulled out of driving a 2012 Red Bull in a ‘Legends Parade’ around the Red Bull Ring after Horner had objected.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 22:12 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Red Bull Racing CEO, Christian Horner (left), with driver Max Verstappen (right).
FILE PHOTO: Red Bull Racing CEO, Christian Horner (left), with driver Max Verstappen (right). | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Red Bull Racing CEO, Christian Horner (left), with driver Max Verstappen (right).

Triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said continuing bad blood between his father Jos and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner could have been avoided and was not nice for anyone.

Verstappen senior told Dutch media at the Austrian Grand Prix that he had pulled out of driving a 2012 Red Bull in a ‘Legends Parade’ around the Red Bull Ring after Horner had objected.

“I’m completely finished with Horner,” the www.formu1e1.nl website quoted Jos as saying. Horner denied vetoing his participation.

Max Verstappen spoke about the spat after winning the sprint race in Austria on Saturday to go 71 points clear at the top of the standings.

“It’s not nice. I think not for myself, not for my dad, not for Christian, not for the team. Of course, you know, you don’t want these things to happen,” he said.

“My dad has been quite clear about the reason behind it. And of course, I can understand his opinion on that, because at the end of the day he gets asked to drive the car, finds out that he’s not wanted to drive the car.

“Well, my dad, actually, he doesn’t care about driving the car, but he got asked and they said, please, you know, do it for the fans, the Dutch fans, blah, blah, blah. Red Bull, we have a great relationship with, you know, home track.

“So I understand. And the other hand, you know, I’m here, of course, to focus on the performance side of things. So I want a good relationship with everyone. But of course, this scenario could have been avoided.”

Horner and Jos Verstappen fell out earlier in the season after allegations of misconduct were made by a female employee against the team boss, who denied them and was cleared after an investigation.

In March, Verstappen senior warned the team was in danger of being torn apart unless Horner left.

