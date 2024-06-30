MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Austrian Grand Prix: Piastri angered by grid drop, McLaren protest rejected

“For me, it’s embarrassing. We do all this work with track limits, put gravel in places and I didn’t even go off the track, I stayed on the track,” said Piastri in a TV interview.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 09:00 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri during Austrian GP qualifying.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri during Austrian GP qualifying. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl
infoIcon

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri during Austrian GP qualifying. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri said his drop from third to seventh on the Austrian Grand Prix starting grid for exceeding track limits in qualifying on Saturday was “embarrassing” for Formula One.

Track limits violations, when drivers place all four wheels over the white line marking the edge of the track, made headlines at Spielberg last year due to the huge number of incidents -- 1,200 in the race alone.

This year, gravel strips have been placed outside turns nine and 10 but Piastri fell foul of the stewards for apparently going too far at turn six.

“For me, it’s embarrassing. We do all this work with track limits, put gravel in places and I didn’t even go off the track, I stayed on the track,” Piastri told Sky Sports television.

ALSO READ | MotoGP: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix

“It was probably my best Turn Six and it gets deleted.

“I don’t know why they’ve spent hundreds of thousands or millions trying to change the last two corners when you still have corners you can go off...

“There’s no reason this corner should be an issue for track limits, especially when you stay on the track like I did. Or not in the gravel.

“I think it’s embarrassing that you see us pushing right to the limit of what we can do, and if I am one centimetre more I’m in the gravel and completely ruin my lap anyway.”

McLaren protested against Piastri’s drop but this was rejected.

“A decision of the Stewards is not open to protest,” they said in a statement.

“Additionally, the protest does not meet several of the required criteria for the admissibility of a protest ... The Stewards therefore reject the protest as it is inadmissible.”

Piastri’s team mate Lando Norris qualified second and will start alongside Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen, who won the Saturday sprint from pole with Piastri second.

Related Topics

Austrian Grand Prix /

Oscar Piastri /

McLaren

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Piastri angered by grid drop, McLaren protest rejected
    Reuters
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W to resume at 236/4; Match start at 9:30 am
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Spain won’t take Georgia lightly, says coach de la Fuente
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Germany embracing fans’ expectations, Nagelsmann says
    Reuters
  5. Sha’Carri Richardson Paris Olympic double bid over as Noah Lyles marches on
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Piastri angered by grid drop, McLaren protest rejected
    Reuters
  2. F1: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint to stretch lead
    Reuters
  3. Horner denies vetoing Verstappen Sr as tensions flare
    Reuters
  4. Austrian GP: Verstappen beats the McLarens in sprint race to seize pole
    Reuters
  5. F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Piastri angered by grid drop, McLaren protest rejected
    Reuters
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W to resume at 236/4; Match start at 9:30 am
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Spain won’t take Georgia lightly, says coach de la Fuente
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Germany embracing fans’ expectations, Nagelsmann says
    Reuters
  5. Sha’Carri Richardson Paris Olympic double bid over as Noah Lyles marches on
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment