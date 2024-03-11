MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Felipe Massa to sue FIA, FOM over ‘crashgate’ scandal

The Brazilian driver, who missed out on the 2008 title to McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton by one point, believes the result of the Marina Bay race should be voided.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 21:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ferrari driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
FILE PHOTO: Ferrari driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Felipe Dana/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ferrari driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Felipe Dana/ AP

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa will lodge action in the High Court of Justice on the controversy surrounding the 2008 Driver’s Championship, the driver’s representatives said on Monday.

Massa has filed a lawsuit against the FIA, FOM and Bernie Ecclestone over the ‘crashgate’ scandal during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Brazilian driver, who missed out on the 2008 title to McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton by one point, believes the result of the Marina Bay race should be voided.

Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr was said to have crashed on purpose during the Grand Prix, triggering a safety car which eventually led to his teammate Fernando Alonso taking the win.

According to a release from Massa’s law firm, “Mr Massa is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its regulations by failing to promptly investigate Nelson Piquet Junior’s crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and that had it acted properly.

“Mr Massa would have won the drivers’ championship that year. Mr Massa also seeks damages for the significant financial loss he has suffered due to the FIA’s failure, in which Mr Ecclestone and FOM were also complicit.”

“Attempts to find an amicable resolution have been unsuccessful, leaving Mr Massa with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings,” the statement added.

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Felipe Massa /

Lewis Hamilton /

Fernando Alonso /

Bernie Ecclestone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GG-W 152/8 beats UP-W 144/5 by 8 runs WPL 2024 Highlights
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Stricter drug testing before Olympic Games ordered for track and field athletes from 4 countries
    AP
  3. Cameroon squad member among 52 players facing exclusion from domestic league for ‘dual identity
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG Test Review: India settled, England has more questions than answers
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans beats Bengaluru Torpedoes in a topsy-turvy contest
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Felipe Massa to sue FIA, FOM over ‘crashgate’ scandal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haas impressed by Bearman, Ferrari to wait on Sainz
    Reuters
  3. Ferrari teen Oliver Bearman draws praise from all quarters after impressive F1 debut at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
    AFP
  4. ‘Nobody bigger than team,’ says Red Bull boss Horner amid rumours of internal power struggle
    AFP
  5. Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen cruises to victory; Extends dominant start to title defence
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GG-W 152/8 beats UP-W 144/5 by 8 runs WPL 2024 Highlights
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Stricter drug testing before Olympic Games ordered for track and field athletes from 4 countries
    AP
  3. Cameroon squad member among 52 players facing exclusion from domestic league for ‘dual identity
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG Test Review: India settled, England has more questions than answers
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans beats Bengaluru Torpedoes in a topsy-turvy contest
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment