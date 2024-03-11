F1: Felipe Massa to sue FIA, FOM over ‘crashgate’ scandal

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa will lodge action in the High Court of Justice on the controversy surrounding the 2008 Driver’s Championship, the driver’s representatives said on Monday.

Massa has filed a lawsuit against the FIA, FOM and Bernie Ecclestone over the ‘crashgate’ scandal during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Brazilian driver, who missed out on the 2008 title to McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton by one point, believes the result of the Marina Bay race should be voided.

Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr was said to have crashed on purpose during the Grand Prix, triggering a safety car which eventually led to his teammate Fernando Alonso taking the win.

According to a release from Massa’s law firm, “Mr Massa is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its regulations by failing to promptly investigate Nelson Piquet Junior’s crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and that had it acted properly.

“Mr Massa would have won the drivers’ championship that year. Mr Massa also seeks damages for the significant financial loss he has suffered due to the FIA’s failure, in which Mr Ecclestone and FOM were also complicit.”

“Attempts to find an amicable resolution have been unsuccessful, leaving Mr Massa with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings,” the statement added.