Formula One safety car crashes at Monza

Published : Aug 29, 2024 22:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Formula One safety car crashed during testing at Monza on Thursday, but the incident will not have any impact on the weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, as the governing FIA say an additional car is at the circuit.

The F1 weekend had barely begun when, as part of the standard pre-race preparations, safety car driver Bernd Maylander toured the circuit, and the Aston Martin spun off the track at high speed on the Parabolica corner and into the tyre barrier.

“There was an on-track incident with the FIA Safety Car today at Monza. Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver and passenger are fine,” an FIA statement said.

“There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend’s event.”

The F1 medical car, which was also completing test runs, stopped to collect Maylander and his passenger and returned them to the pits.

The drivers will get to test the track, which has been completely resurfaced for the first time since 1922, in Friday’s free practice sessions ahead of Sunday’s race.

