MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazilian GP: George Russell hopes lightning strikes twice at Interlagos

The Briton gave Mercedes its only win of 2022 at the Sao Paulo circuit and returns to Brazil with the team yet to triumph in 2023.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 19:45 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mercedes’s Georgo Russell at a media interaction.
Mercedes’s Georgo Russell at a media interaction. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mercedes’s Georgo Russell at a media interaction. | Photo Credit: AP

George Russell is hoping lightning strikes twice at Interlagos as he returns to the scene of his only Formula One victory a year later and with Mercedes in a similar situation to last season.

The Briton gave the former champions its only win of 2022 at the Sao Paulo circuit and returns to Brazil with the team yet to triumph in 2023.

“I remember it like yesterday. I remember crossing the line, the emotions that go through your body at a lifelong dream,” he told Reuters in an interview at an event for team sponsor Petronas.

“I had grown adults in tears after that race because it had been such a long season of hard work, blood, sweat and tears. And we achieved it against all odds.

“And we find ourselves here 12 months later in a similar position so I’m hoping we can repeat that success,” added the 25-year-old.

READ MORE: Hamilton wants to win in Brazil with sights on future glory

Only Red Bull and Ferrari had won races last year until Russell led seven times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton in a one-two at atmospheric Interlagos after also winning the sprint race.

This year again only Red Bull and Ferrari have stood on the top of the podium, although Red Bull has been so much more dominant that they have won all but one of the races and Mercedes is second overall instead of Ferrari.

Just as last year, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have clinched both titles already.

“It’s been a really challenging year, we made some mistakes with the car development over last winter,” said Russell. “And I’m confident going into 2024 we’ll be in a much stronger position.

“But now we have three races remaining and Brazil is an important one as it’s a sprint race weekend, more points on offer and we’re so motivated to try and achieve a fantastic result.”

Russell said it felt like a season of many missed opportunities, although the team was still second overall, and the goal now was to be back with a bang in 2024.

“We hope to go into 2024 on the front foot,” he said. “The last two seasons we’ve had unforeseen problems with the car and now it’s been stable regulations, the car next year is not too dissimilar so there shouldn’t be any unexpected problems.

“I think these limitations we’ve had in the last two years, and the issues we’ve faced, have made us stronger as a team, as individuals,” concluded the 25-year-old. 

Related stories

Related Topics

George Russell /

Mercedes /

Lewis Hamilton /

Max Verstappen /

Red Bull Racing /

Ferrari /

Brazilian Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian GP: George Russell hopes lightning strikes twice at Interlagos
    Reuters
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shami removes Asalanka, Hemantha in two balls; Sri Lanka 14/6 (10) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Brazilian GP: George Russell hopes lightning strikes twice at Interlagos
    Reuters
  2. Hamilton wants to win in Brazil with sights on future glory
    Reuters
  3. F1 2023: Mercedes eyeing first race win of the season at Sao Paolo GP while Hamilton chases Perez
    Reuters
  4. Mexico City GP: Hamilton proud of Mercedes team after bouncing back
    AFP
  5. Mexico City GP: Red Bull’s Verstappen dominates to record 16th win this season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian GP: George Russell hopes lightning strikes twice at Interlagos
    Reuters
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shami removes Asalanka, Hemantha in two balls; Sri Lanka 14/6 (10) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment