MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025

Hamilton is joining Ferrari for next season after driving for Mercedes since 2013. He will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian team after Carlos Sainz Jr. leaves.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 09:02 IST , MARANELLO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Vasseur said the coup of signing Hamilton — a deal which surprised many in F1 — meant some difficult conversations with Sainz and with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, an old friend.
Vasseur said the coup of signing Hamilton — a deal which surprised many in F1 — meant some difficult conversations with Sainz and with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, an old friend. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Vasseur said the coup of signing Hamilton — a deal which surprised many in F1 — meant some difficult conversations with Sainz and with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, an old friend. | Photo Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival will present “a huge opportunity” for Ferrari next year but signing the seven-time Formula One champion involved some uncomfortable phone calls, team principal Fred Vasseur said Tuesday.

Hamilton is joining Ferrari for next season after driving for Mercedes since 2013. He will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian team after Carlos Sainz Jr. leaves.

“It’s a huge opportunity for the team, for sure,” said Vasseur, who has known Hamilton since they worked together during the British driver’s path through junior categories in the mid-2000s before his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007. That relationship helped ensure that the agreement was made “naturally,” he said.

Vasseur said the coup of signing Hamilton — a deal which surprised many in F1 — meant some difficult conversations with Sainz and with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, an old friend.

“As you can imagine, it was not the easiest call of my life (with Sainz). One of the most difficult was the one with Toto,” Vasseur said. “I’m fully convinced that (Sainz) is a very professional driver, that he understands that we have a long season in front of us. We had a long discussion, as you can imagine, but I will be fully supporting Carlos. He is fully committed.”

Hamilton’s move was announced on Feb. 1 and he said a few days later that driving in Ferrari red represented a “chance to fulfill another childhood dream.”

Leclerc said he was looking forward to learning from Hamilton.

ALSO READ | Sainz says he has ‘plenty of options’ when he leaves Ferrari in 2025

“We’ve had discussions with, Lewis, especially when everything was announced and official, we texted each other, of course,” he said. “Lewis is a great champion with a lot of experience and so much success. It is always interesting to have a new teammate as you learn different ways of working, of driving, and even more so when my new teammate is a seven-time world champion.”

Ferrari on Tuesday unveiled its 2024 car, which the team said had been designed with a heavy emphasis on “drivability” — making the car easier for Leclerc and Sainz to drive and more adaptable in a range of conditions than the sometimes unpredictable 2023 car.

Red Bull won all but one of the races last year as Max Verstappen ran away with the drivers’ title. Ferrari struggled for much of the season but was the only other team to take a race victory as Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix.

Related Topics

Ferrari /

fred vasseur /

Lewis Hamilton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025
    AP
  2. Sainz says he has ‘plenty of options’ when he leaves Ferrari in 2025
    AP
  3. Al Feyha vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venus Williams and Wozniacki get wild cards for Indian Wells
    Reuters
  5. Boult returns for New Zealand T20 series against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025
    AP
  2. Sainz says he has ‘plenty of options’ when he leaves Ferrari in 2025
    AP
  3. F1: Sainz says he has ‘plenty of options’ when he leaves Ferrari in 2025 after Hamilton news
    AP
  4. F1: Stroll ready for a fresh start after 2023 injuries
    Reuters
  5. Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025
    AP
  2. Sainz says he has ‘plenty of options’ when he leaves Ferrari in 2025
    AP
  3. Al Feyha vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venus Williams and Wozniacki get wild cards for Indian Wells
    Reuters
  5. Boult returns for New Zealand T20 series against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment