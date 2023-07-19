MagazineBuy Print

Nyck de Vries: It hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely

AlphaTauri replaced De Vries with Red Bull’s third driver Daniel Ricciardo after a string of bad performances from the Dutch driver left his side at the bottom of the Constructor’s standings.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 22:35 IST - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nyck de Vries of Scuderia AlphaTauri during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain.
Nyck de Vries of Scuderia AlphaTauri during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images
infoIcon

Nyck de Vries of Scuderia AlphaTauri during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Nyck de Vries, who recently lost his Formula 1 driver’s seat at AlphaTauri, broke his silence regarding his sacking from the F1 team, with a social media post on Wednesday.

De Vries was replaced by Red Bull’s third driver Daniel Ricciardo after a string of bad performances left his side at the bottom of the Constructor’s standings.

In the note he shared, the Dutch driver thanked Red Bull and its sister side AlphaTauri for the opportunities they gave him to live his dream and also spoke about how much losing the seat hurts him.

“I would like to thank Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the opportunity to live my dream. Of course it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely. But life is not a destination, it’s a journey, and sometimes you have to take the hard road to get where you want to be.”

De Vries also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to the media ever since his departure from F1 and thus refuted the quotes being circulated under his name.

READ MORE - Horner: Daniel Ricciardo’s eyeing Red Bull seat with F1 return

The 28-year-old, who was the 2020-21 Formula-E champion, also added that he will be taking a break from all social media and thanked everyone for all the support they have offered him.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind and encouraging messages in the past week. It’s been heart-warming to feel your support. ”

