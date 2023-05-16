Motorsport

Imola paddock closed as river levels rise due to heavy rain

Italy’s civil protection agency on Monday issued a red alert weather warning for the northern region.

Imola 16 May, 2023 22:49 IST
Representative image: Local authorities took the precautionary measure while monitoring the situation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Formula One personnel were asked to leave the Imola circuit on Tuesday amid fears of flooding as water levels rose in the nearby Santerno river following heavy rain ahead of the weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Local authorities took the precautionary measure while monitoring the situation.

Cars are not due to be on track until Friday, when less rain is forecast, but advance team and technical personnel have to set up the garages and hospitality.

Images and video on social media showed the swollen waters churning past the circuit. There was some standing water in the paddock but it was not flooded.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported some roads near the circuit had been closed, with car parks flooded.

Organisers of the Giro d’Italia cycle race earlier removed the highest climb in the Alps and shortened Friday’s 13th stage due to snow and the risk of avalanches.

Torrential rain caused extensive flooding and killed at least two people in Emilia Romagna earlier this month. 

