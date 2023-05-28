Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Verstappen wins rain-hit Monaco race

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in his career after a rain-hit race. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished a distant second while Esteban Ocon drove his Alpine to a first podium finish of the season.

The Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fourth and fifth respectively despite Russell’s five-second penalty for joining the track in a dangerous manner.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished sixth in his home race, five seconds behind Russell after penalties were applied, with Pierre Gasly rounding a good points haul for Alpine with a seventh place finish.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished eighth, with the Scuderia’s gamble to delay the move to intermediate tyres during the rain-spell backfiring,

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the Mclaren duo, clinched the last two point-scoring positions.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas finished eleventh ahead of Alpha Tauri driver Nyck DeVries followed by Guanyu Zhou and Williams’ Alex Albon.

Sergio Perez’s push from the back of the grid stalled at sixteenth place with rain playing spoilsport by forcing multiple pitstops and a variety of tyre changes.

Nico Hulkenberg of Haas and Logan Sargeant of Williams rounded of the classified drivers, finishing seventeenth and eighteenth respectively. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll did not finish the race, with the latter suffering damage after a crash during wet conditions.