Motorsport

Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Verstappen wins rain-hit Monaco race

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his first-ever Monaco Grand Prix with Aston Martin’s Alonso finishing a distant second and Alpine’s Ocon finishing third.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 28 May, 2023 20:28 IST
Chennai 28 May, 2023 20:28 IST
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/ AP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his first-ever Monaco Grand Prix with Aston Martin’s Alonso finishing a distant second and Alpine’s Ocon finishing third.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in his career after a rain-hit race. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished a distant second while Esteban Ocon drove his Alpine to a first podium finish of the season.

The Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fourth and fifth respectively despite Russell’s five-second penalty for joining the track in a dangerous manner.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished sixth in his home race, five seconds behind Russell after penalties were applied, with Pierre Gasly rounding a good points haul for Alpine with a seventh place finish.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished eighth, with the Scuderia’s gamble to delay the move to intermediate tyres during the rain-spell backfiring,

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the Mclaren duo, clinched the last two point-scoring positions.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas finished eleventh ahead of Alpha Tauri driver Nyck DeVries followed by Guanyu Zhou and Williams’ Alex Albon.

Sergio Perez’s push from the back of the grid stalled at sixteenth place with rain playing spoilsport by forcing multiple pitstops and a variety of tyre changes.

Nico Hulkenberg of Haas and Logan Sargeant of Williams rounded of the classified drivers, finishing seventeenth and eighteenth respectively. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll did not finish the race, with the latter suffering damage after a crash during wet conditions.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us