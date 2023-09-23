MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Race distance shortened after drivers complain about heat

Following the feedback from the riders overnight, the race officials on Saturday morning decided to shorten the races across all categories by a few laps.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 11:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Francesco Bagnaia during the practice session ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh
Francesco Bagnaia during the practice session ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon



After Friday’s practice sessions, MotoGP riders were unanimous about the hot conditions and how physically gruelling they were.

Following the feedback from the riders overnight, the race officials on Saturday morning decided to shorten the races across all categories by a few laps.

In a statement, MotoGP said, “Now, after gaining a first full day of experience in the hot and humid conditions – both of which are forecast to continue – riders have asked for race distances to be adjusted.”

“Following their feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps.”

“The race is at 3.30 p.m., and it is going to be very, very hot and could be a problem with the rear tyre with over-temperature. The most demanding thing will be the heat. On the back straight, you feel your throat and legs burning. In my case, it was quite demanding, and we must prepare for everything,” said reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia after the practice session.

Jorge Martin (89) during the practice session ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
Jorge Martin (89) during the practice session ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
lightbox-info



Second-placed rider in the standings, Jorge Martin, said, “On the physical side, you can’t push 100 per cent of the laps, and it will be very difficult in the last eight or ten laps.”

Revised race distance
Tissot Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps

