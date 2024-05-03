MotoGP 2024: Kazakhstan Grand Prix postponed due to severe floods

MotoGP announced on Friday, the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix which was slated to be held in June will be postponed due to severe weather conditions and flooding.
“Unprecedented weather conditions have led to flooding across Central Asia, causing a national emergency in Kazakhstan and displacing much of the population. It would not be responsible for MotoGP to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country,” MotoGP said in a statement.
“Sokol International Racetrack will therefore not host MotoGP on the dates previously announced, and any further updates will be published once confirmed,” it added.
The race was also cancelled last year due to ongoing construction activities at the circuit.
