MotoGP 2024: Kazakhstan Grand Prix postponed due to severe floods

The Kazakhstan GP, which was originally to be held in June at the Sokol International Racetrack, will have a new date that will be updated later by the organisers.

Published : May 03, 2024 16:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team steers his motorcycle followed by Spain’s rider Marc Marquez of the Gresini Racing MotoGP during the MotoGP race of the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team steers his motorcycle followed by Spain’s rider Marc Marquez of the Gresini Racing MotoGP during the MotoGP race of the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton/ AP
infoIcon

Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team steers his motorcycle followed by Spain’s rider Marc Marquez of the Gresini Racing MotoGP during the MotoGP race of the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Jose Breton/ AP

MotoGP announced on Friday, the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix which was slated to be held in June will be postponed due to severe weather conditions and flooding.

“Unprecedented weather conditions have led to flooding across Central Asia, causing a national emergency in Kazakhstan and displacing much of the population. It would not be responsible for MotoGP to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country,” MotoGP said in a statement.

“Sokol International Racetrack will therefore not host MotoGP on the dates previously announced, and any further updates will be published once confirmed,” it added.

The race was also cancelled last year due to ongoing construction activities at the circuit.

