MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death

At 2:17 PM (12:17 GMT), a minute of silence was held and flowers were laid down at the Tamburello curve to observe the exact time and place that the 34-year-old Senna crashed.

Published : May 01, 2024 18:02 IST , Imola - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: An Ayrton Senna fan visiting the racing driver’s grave, thirty years after his death.
FILE PHOTO: An Ayrton Senna fan visiting the racing driver’s grave, thirty years after his death. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: An Ayrton Senna fan visiting the racing driver’s grave, thirty years after his death. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 30th anniversary of three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna’s death wass commemorated with a memorial on the Imola track where he crashed during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali was joined on Wednesday by politicians from Brazil and Italy, plus a representative from Austria to also recall fellow Formula One driver Roland Ratzenberger, who died a day earlier during qualifying.

At 2:17 PM (12:17 GMT), a minute of silence was held and flowers were laid down at the Tamburello curve to observe the exact time and place that the 34-year-old Senna crashed into a concrete wall at about 300 kmph (185 mph).

ALSO READ | Red Bull confirms legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey to leave team after 2024 season

Then, flowers were also laid down at the Villeneuve corner only slightly further down the track where the 33-year-old Ratzenberger crashed. Ratzenberger’s father was among the announced attendees.

Senna, the Brazilian driver who won F1 titles in 1988, 1990 and 1991, was leading the race in Imola when he crashed.

Ratzenberger was an F1 rookie from Austria.

The attention around Senna’s death brought about safety improvements at the Imola track and throughout F1, resulting in shorter straights, more room around dangerous turns and less powerful engines.

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Formula One /

Ayrton Senna /

Stefano Domenicali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham hit with double injury blow as Davies and Werner ruled out
    Reuters
  2. F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death
    AP
  3. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today - Chennai Super Kings or Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Luton’s Tom Lockyer is ‘at peace’ with the prospect of retirement
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death
    AP
  2. Red Bull confirms legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey to leave team after 2024 season
    Reuters
  3. F1: Aston Martin seeks review of Alonso’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint penalty
    Reuters
  4. F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
    Reuters
  5. Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham hit with double injury blow as Davies and Werner ruled out
    Reuters
  2. F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death
    AP
  3. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today - Chennai Super Kings or Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Luton’s Tom Lockyer is ‘at peace’ with the prospect of retirement
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment