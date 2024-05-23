Porsche to stay in Formula E until at least 2030

Porsche will stay in the all-electric Formula E championship until at least 2030, the German manufacturer and series organisers said on Thursday.
The announcement comes ahead of the series’ return to China, after a four-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with two races in Shanghai this weekend.
ALSO READ- F1: Technical head Symonds leaves FOM for Andretti Cadillac
Porsche has now committed for seasons 13 to 16 and the next generation of GEN4 cars to be introduced from 2026-27. Rivals Nissan and Jaguar have already confirmed their long-term involvement in Formula E.
“Right from the outset, we regarded our Formula E commitment as long-term. The evolution of racing vehicles shows how much development potential there is in e-mobility,” said Porsche board member Michael Steiner.
“We want to glean even more knowledge from Formula E that we can transfer to our road sports cars.”
