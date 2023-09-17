MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Red Bull woes at Singapore Grand Prix nothing to do with FIA directive, says Horner

Championship leader Max Verstappen, riding a wave of 10 wins in a row, qualified only 11th while Mexican team mate and closest title rival -- albeit 145 points behind -- Sergio Perez was 13th fastest.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 09:29 IST , SINGAPORE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Red Bull’s Singapore Grand Prix qualifying woes had nothing to do with a recent move by the governing FIA to tighten the rules on flexible bodywork, team boss Christian Horner said on Saturday.

Championship leader Max Verstappen, riding a wave of 10 wins in a row, qualified only 11th while Mexican team mate and closest title rival -- albeit 145 points behind -- Sergio Perez was 13th fastest.

READ MORE | Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix

Red Bull had been in a league of their own previously, winning every grand prix this season and 15 in succession dating back to last year, but Ferrari and Mercedes secured the front row slots for Sunday’s night race.

“It’s very, very confusing. To have dropped the amount of pace that we have,” Horner told Sky Sports television.

“The car’s just not responding to changes, you can hear this understeer, oversteer, braking issues -- it’s like we haven’t managed to get the tyre into the right working window.

“The car we have here for qualifying is essentially the identical car that we had two weeks ago in Monza and a week before that in Zandvoort,” he said when the technical directive was mentioned.

“Nothing’s changed on the car. We tried a new aero part on Friday and we thought OK we’ll revert on that component, so it’s a tried and tested set-up that we have. But it just hasn’t responded on this circuit, on this asphalt.”

The directive, TD018, was introduced from this weekend after the governing body’s technical director Tim Goss saw “a little bit too much freedom being applied to the design details of aerodynamic components.”

Directives are advisory and while they do not constitute part of the technical regulations they are key to how the FIA applies the rules.

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Christian Horner /

Red Bull Racing /

Singapore Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Red Bull woes at Singapore Grand Prix nothing to do with FIA directive, says Horner
    Reuters
  2. Davis Cup Debut: The test of nerves in a trial by fire
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Ten Hag denies Man United is in crisis after latest Premier League loss in troubled season
    AP
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Red Bull woes at Singapore Grand Prix nothing to do with FIA directive, says Horner
    Reuters
  2. Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. Singapore GP: Verstappen faces grid penalties after ‘shocking’ qualifying
    AFP
  4. Singapore GP: Ferrari’s Sainz fastest in final practice 
    Reuters
  5. FIA issues written warning to Red Bull’s Marko for Perez comments
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Red Bull woes at Singapore Grand Prix nothing to do with FIA directive, says Horner
    Reuters
  2. Davis Cup Debut: The test of nerves in a trial by fire
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Ten Hag denies Man United is in crisis after latest Premier League loss in troubled season
    AP
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment