MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix

The championship leader, who has won the last 10 races but qualified a shocking 11th, faced three stewards’ enquiries for alleged impeding after a nightmare under the Marina Bay floodlights.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 09:13 IST , SINGAPORE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Vincent Thian/AP
infoIcon

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Vincent Thian/AP

Red Bull’s double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was handed two reprimands in the space of one qualifying session but escaped a grid drop at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

The championship leader, who has won the last 10 races but qualified a shocking 11th, faced three stewards’ enquiries for alleged impeding after a nightmare under the Marina Bay floodlights.

READ MORE | Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez out of qualifying at Singapore Grand Prix

Stewards gave him his first reprimand of the season for unnecessarily impeding cars exiting the pitlane, the Dutch driver waiting some 14 seconds to create a gap to the cars in front.

The second was for impeding AlphaTauri stablemate Yuki Tsunoda, with the representative of the Red Bull-owned sister team choosing not to attend the hearing.

Verstappen was cleared entirely of impeding Williams’ Logan Sargeant after the American told stewards he did not believe the champion was at fault.

Red Bull were fined 5,000 euros ($5,300) for the Tsunoda incident.

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Red Bull Racing /

Singapore Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Colombo LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. Singapore GP: Verstappen faces grid penalties after ‘shocking’ qualifying
    AFP
  3. Singapore GP: Ferrari’s Sainz fastest in final practice 
    Reuters
  4. FIA issues written warning to Red Bull’s Marko for Perez comments
    Reuters
  5. Singapore Grand Prix: Ferrari sweeps first two practice sessions
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop for Singapore Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Colombo LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment